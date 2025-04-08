Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Revolutionizes Education with LEAP Initiative

Andhra Pradesh is launching LEAP (Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh) to enhance student learning outcomes. The initiative includes a play-based curriculum, AI-driven assessments, and revamped infrastructure. It aligns with the NEP 2020 goals and is set to roll out in the 2025-26 academic year.

Andhra Pradesh is setting the stage for a major transformation in its educational landscape with the introduction of the LEAP initiative. Set to commence in the 2025-26 academic year, LEAP promises to enhance student learning outcomes significantly.

The program features a play-based curriculum and AI-driven assessments among its highlights, marking a shift towards modern educational practices. The state's Education Minister, Nara Lokesh, emphasized the focus on foundational learning and inclusive growth, integrating global best practices.

Revamped infrastructure, digital literacy, and extracurricular activities are part of this comprehensive overhaul, aiming to align with NEP 2020 goals and equip students with essential skills for the future.

