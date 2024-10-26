Left Menu

Breakthrough in Indo-China Border Patrol Agreement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar credits the recent agreement on Indo-China border patrolling to adept military and diplomatic efforts. While the accord marks progress, full normalization of relations will take time. Enhanced infrastructure on the Indian side is also noted as a pivotal factor in the military's effective deployment.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has lauded the combined efforts of the Indian military and diplomatic channels for achieving a breakthrough agreement with China concerning patrol duties along the Line of Actual Control. He highlighted the challenging conditions faced by the military in securing this progress.

During an interaction with students in Pune, Jaishankar stressed that while reaching this agreement is significant, it is too early to expect a complete normalization of relations with China. Building trust and cooperation will necessitate more time. Improved infrastructure on the Indian side has been crucial for the military's preparedness, he noted.

The recent agreement between India and China, announced earlier this week, comes after extended negotiations dating back to September 2020. The deal aims at addressing immediate concerns like troop disengagement and resumption of patrolling in areas such as Depsang and Demchok.

