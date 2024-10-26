Left Menu

YSR Family Rift: Court Drama and Allegations

The conflict between YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister YS Sharmila escalates, with accusations around a supposed MoU revoking over shares of Saraswati Power and Industries. This familial dispute questions the ethics and dynamics of power within YSR Congress, highlighting personal and political tensions.

The ongoing family feud within the YSR Congress party has intensified, with accusations flying between party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister YS Sharmila. At a press conference, Andhra Pradesh Congress chief criticized Jagan's remarks, particularly his comparison of the ordeal to a typical family affair, questioning the ethics of dragging their mother to court.

The dispute centers around shares of Saraswati Power and Industries, which Jagan promised to transfer to Sharmila, pending legal outcomes. However, in a surprising twist, Jagan accused Sharmila of illegally transferring shares and sought intervention from the National Company Law Tribunal to resolve the matter.

Sharmila has countered these claims with emotional appeals, asserting her sacrifices for the party's success and accusing Jagan of injustice. She challenged both Jagan and their uncle, YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy, to swear on their children's lives to corroborate their stance, amplifying the family's internal strife.

