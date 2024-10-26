World News Roundup: From Taipei Pride to Geopolitical Tensions

In Taipei, over 180,000 participants gathered for East Asia's largest Pride march, spearheaded by Taiwan's Vice President and a renowned drag queen. This celebration of LGBTQ+ rights highlights Taiwan's progressive stance amid regional tensions regarding sexual minority rights.

In Georgia, a pivotal parliamentary election poses a choice between Western integration or a return to Russian influence. As voting commenced, the political landscape remains divided with the ruling party facing significant opposition.

A tragic incident unfolded in southeastern Iran, where ten border guards were ambushed and killed by suspected militants. This area, bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, is notorious for clashes involving Iranian forces and militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)