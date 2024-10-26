India Calls for Diplomatic Restraint in West Asia Tensions
India has expressed deep concerns about the increasing tensions in West Asia, urging all parties to exercise restraint and embrace dialogue. This plea follows Israeli military strikes on Iranian sites, escalating fears of war. Indian officials are maintaining contact with its citizens in the region.
In a strong appeal for peace, India expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in West Asia, urging all involved parties to exercise restraint and return to diplomacy.
The statement from the Ministry of External Affairs came after Israel conducted military strikes on Iranian sites, heightening fears of a potential full-scale war between the two nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the regional conflict extensively with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, underlining the urgent need for dialogue amid the ongoing hostilities impacting civilian populations.
