BJP Unveils Star Campaigners Amid Maharashtra Assembly Election Battle

BJP has announced a list of 40 star campaigners, including PM Narendra Modi, ahead of the Maharashtra polls. The list includes former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, among others. The party also revealed the first batch of candidates for the assembly election set for November 20, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:33 IST
Star campaigners of BJP for Maharashtra Assembly elections. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Maharashtra assembly elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rolled out a list of its star campaigners, featuring 40 prominent leaders. The roster notably includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, underscoring the party's focus on securing a victory.

In addition to national figures, the list highlights influential state leaders such as former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Vinod Tawde, and Narayan Rane, who are set to bolster BJP's visibility in the region. The campaigners are also tasked with supporting BJP's candidate in the Nanded Lok Sabha by-election.

This strategic unveiling follows the party's release of a similar list for the Jharkhand assembly elections. Notably, Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and CM Sarma are among the front-runners in both states. As the BJP eyes the November 20 election date, it has also introduced its initial lineup of 99 candidates, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining power in Maharashtra as part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

