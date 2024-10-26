BJP Unveils Star Campaigners Amid Maharashtra Assembly Election Battle

With the Maharashtra assembly elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rolled out a list of its star campaigners, featuring 40 prominent leaders. The roster notably includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, underscoring the party's focus on securing a victory.

In addition to national figures, the list highlights influential state leaders such as former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Vinod Tawde, and Narayan Rane, who are set to bolster BJP's visibility in the region. The campaigners are also tasked with supporting BJP's candidate in the Nanded Lok Sabha by-election.

This strategic unveiling follows the party's release of a similar list for the Jharkhand assembly elections. Notably, Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and CM Sarma are among the front-runners in both states. As the BJP eyes the November 20 election date, it has also introduced its initial lineup of 99 candidates, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining power in Maharashtra as part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)