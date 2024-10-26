AJSU Party's Strategic Moves in Jharkhand Election

AJSU Party, a key NDA ally in Jharkhand, has announced Yashoda Devi as its candidate for the Dumri assembly seat. This move is part of the party's larger electoral strategy.

Earlier, AJSU nominated eight candidates on October 20 and Dinesh Chandra Boipai from Manoharpur on October 24. Under the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement, AJSU will contest 10 seats, JD(U) will be fielding candidates for 2 seats, LJP (Ram Vilas) for 1, with the BJP contesting the remaining 68 seats.

Yashoda Devi's candidacy comes after losing to JMM's Jagannath Mahto in 2019. Following Mahto's death in April 2023, Bebi Devi won the seat in a by-election. Jharkhand's assembly polls are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)