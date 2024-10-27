Bulgaria's Political Impasse Shadows EU Funds and Eurozone Dreams

On Sunday, Bulgarians will participate in their seventh snap election within four years, a testament to ongoing political instability in the EU's most impoverished member state. Despite numerous elections, forming a stable government remains elusive, as anti-corruption protests terminated the previous centre-right rule in 2020.

Opinion polls indicate no single party is set to secure a majority, forecasting another cycle of challenging coalition negotiations. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with exit polls released immediately after, and the first results expected by midnight.

A Gallup International Balkans survey predicts a lead for GERB with 26.1% support, while the reformist PP and the pro-Russian Revival party trail at 16.2% and 14.9%, respectively. Bulgaria requires stable leadership to channel EU funds for infrastructure and meet eurozone entry criteria, previously postponed due to inflation shortfalls, targeting January 2025 accession.

