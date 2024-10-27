Left Menu

Queensland's Political Shift: LNP's Resurgence

The Liberal National Party is set to end the Labor Party's near-decade-long governance in Queensland, Australia, following a strong electoral performance. Leader David Crisafulli emphasizes a tough stance on crime. The election result underscores a significant political shift in the state's direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 27-10-2024 05:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 05:06 IST
Queensland's Political Shift: LNP's Resurgence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Queensland's political landscape faces a potential overhaul, with the Liberal National Party (LNP) poised to replace the center-left Labor government after nearly a decade in power. Vote counting continues following Saturday's general election, showing the LNP leading with a primary vote of 41.9% compared to Labor's 32.8%, according to the Queensland Electoral Commission.

LNP leader David Crisafulli addressed party supporters, stating, "Today Queenslanders voted for hope over fear, they have voted for a fresh start, and they have voted for a majority LNP government." Crisafulli's campaign prominently featured a promise to tackle crime, which he described as "out of control" in the region.

The Liberal National Party's electoral success threatens the tenure of incumbent Labor Premier Steven Miles, who assumed office from Annastacia Palaszczuk last year. Palaszczuk retired after leading the state since 2015. The election signifies a substantial shift in Queensland's political direction, with implications for future policy, especially regarding public security measures such as police stop-and-searches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024