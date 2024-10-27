Left Menu

Mixed-Status Families and the Looming Threat of Mass Deportation

Jocelyn Ruiz discovered her mother's undocumented status in a mixed-status family amid anti-immigrant rhetoric. If elected, Trump's proposed mass deportation could affect not just non-citizens but also U.S. citizens with undocumented family members. Family advocates express concern over the political divide and the societal impact of such policies in America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phoenix | Updated: 27-10-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 10:48 IST
Mixed-Status Families and the Looming Threat of Mass Deportation
  • Country:
  • United States

Jocelyn Ruiz discovered her mother's undocumented status when her teacher warned of immigration patrols in Arizona. Despite being born in California, Ruiz lived in fear, worrying about her mother's potential deportation. Her family, like many mixed-status households, quietly navigated life in the U.S., facing challenges others might not imagine.

If elected, Trump pledges the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, affecting 11 million undocumented immigrants. This would shatter lives beyond non-citizens, impacting U.S. citizens within these families. Trump criticizes Biden's handling of the southern border, seeing immigration as a threat to American society.

A political divide surrounds immigration policies. A Pew survey indicates a majority of Trump supporters favor mass deportations, unlike those backing Vice President Kamala Harris. Advocates argue America flourishes due to diversity and immigrant contributions, urging legal pathways for these individuals instead of punitive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

