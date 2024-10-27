Left Menu

Amit Shah Launches BJP's Membership Drive in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in West Bengal to inaugurate BJP's 'Sadasyata Abhiyan' membership drive. His visit includes opening the Passenger Terminal building and Maitri Dwar at Land Port, Petrapole. Criticism of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cyclone response marks a political backdrop to Shah's visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:21 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in West Bengal late Saturday to inaugurate the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Sadasyata Abhiyan' membership drive. He was received by prominent BJP figures, Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul announced that the formal launch in West Bengal is part of a nationwide effort to increase party membership, which Shah will oversee on Sunday. Paul also criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her management of Cyclone Dana, mentioning that four fatalities occurred in Bengal compared to none in Odisha, despite the cyclone's landfall in the latter state.

Additionally, BJP's Rahul Sinha accused the Mamata government of mismanaging disaster relief funds, asserting they are withheld from the public for political gain. Meanwhile, BJP leader Locket Chatterjee explained that Shah's visit and the membership drive were delayed in West Bengal due to political tensions.

Apart from the membership initiative, Amit Shah will inaugurate the Passenger Terminal building and Maitri Dwar at Land Port, Petrapole. This land port is a key hub for India-Bangladesh trade, handling a significant portion of land-based trade between the two nations. Maitri Dwar, a joint cargo gate at the zero line, is poised to streamline cross-border traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

