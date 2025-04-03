Left Menu

Demand for Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Over Teacher Recruitment Scandal

The West Bengal BJP has called for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the Supreme Court's annulment of nearly 26,000 teacher appointments, citing corruption in the recruitment process. The court's decision underscores significant malpractice in hiring within state-run educational institutions.

Updated: 03-04-2025 13:02 IST
The West Bengal branch of the BJP has demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the Supreme Court invalidated the appointments of 25,753 teachers in state-run schools on Thursday. The court deemed the recruitment process as 'vitiated and tainted,' sparking outrage.

Sukanta Majumdar, the state BJP president and Union Minister of State for Education, accused Banerjee of enabling rampant corruption in the hiring process, compromising the merit of qualified candidates. In a strongly worded statement, Majumdar insisted that Banerjee should accept full responsibility for this 'massive corruption' scandal.

The controversy has been met with tears and frustration from affected teachers. Meanwhile, TMC MP Dola Sen stated that the party respects the court's judgement and will continue to support deserving candidates. The court has ordered a new recruitment process within three months, without requiring annulled employees to return received salaries.

