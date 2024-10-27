MNS Announces Fifth Candidate List Amidst Upcoming Maharashtra Elections

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, naming 15 nominees. Among those selected are Yogesh Chile for Panvel and Shivshankar Lagar for Khamgaon. Other notable candidates include Mallinath Patil from Akkalkot and Nagesh Paskanti from Solapur City.

Earlier, Sandeep Deshpande, MNS candidate for the Worli Assembly seat, criticized current MLA Aaditya Thackeray, accusing him of neglecting his constituents. Deshpande claimed that Thackeray has been absent over the last five years and highlighted issues involving incomplete Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects and corruption in the BDD Chawl housing allocation.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to take place on November 20, with results for all 288 constituencies expected by November 23. In previous elections, the BJP-led coalition has been dominant, securing a majority in both 2014 and 2019 polls.

