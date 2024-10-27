Left Menu

MNS Announces Fifth Candidate List Amidst Upcoming Maharashtra Elections

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) unveiled its fifth list of 15 candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections. The announcement comes as MNS candidate Sandeep Deshpande criticizes incumbent Aaditya Thackeray for neglecting constituency issues. The polls are scheduled for November 20, with vote counting on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:25 IST
MNS Announces Fifth Candidate List Amidst Upcoming Maharashtra Elections
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, naming 15 nominees. Among those selected are Yogesh Chile for Panvel and Shivshankar Lagar for Khamgaon. Other notable candidates include Mallinath Patil from Akkalkot and Nagesh Paskanti from Solapur City.

Earlier, Sandeep Deshpande, MNS candidate for the Worli Assembly seat, criticized current MLA Aaditya Thackeray, accusing him of neglecting his constituents. Deshpande claimed that Thackeray has been absent over the last five years and highlighted issues involving incomplete Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects and corruption in the BDD Chawl housing allocation.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to take place on November 20, with results for all 288 constituencies expected by November 23. In previous elections, the BJP-led coalition has been dominant, securing a majority in both 2014 and 2019 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024