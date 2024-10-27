Left Menu

Bauhaus: A Beacon of Modern Design or Cultural Controversy?

Bauhaus, a symbol of modern design, faces criticism from Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). As the centenary of Bauhaus' move to Dessau approaches, AfD challenges its cosmopolitan ethos, sparking debates over national identity and cultural values amidst Germany's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 12:32 IST
The Bauhaus, an emblematic force in modern industrial design, continues to draw inspiration globally among architects and product designers. Yet, in a turn of events, Germany's far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), expresses disdain rather than admiration for this iconic style.

As Dessau gears up to celebrate Bauhaus' centennial, AfD has implored local legislators to resist glorifying the design school's cosmopolitan ethos, arguing it undermines regional traditions. This plea, however, was soundly rejected by Saxony-Anhalt's state parliament, causing ripples of discontent; Bauhaus, a cornerstone of Germany's avant-garde past wiped out by the Nazis in 1933, remains a cultural treasure for many.

The situation touches on AfD's broader political maneuvers, as the party recently became the first far-right group to win a regional election post-World War II. They've captured public attention by exploiting cultural divides which highlight national identity fissures, such as opposing gender-neutral language and LGBTQ+ symbols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

