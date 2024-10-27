Left Menu

Georgia's Electoral Tension: Ruling Party's Victory Sparks Controversy

Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, secured over 54% of the parliamentary vote, stirring controversy among pro-Western factions. The election result symbolizes a divide between deepening ties with Russia and aspirations for EU integration. Allegations of voter intimidation shadow the results, with international monitors watching closely.

Updated: 27-10-2024 12:57 IST
In a highly contested parliamentary election, Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, emerged victorious with over 54% of the vote, according to an announcement by the electoral commission on Sunday. With more than 99% of precincts counted, the results come as a setback for pro-Western Georgians who had hoped to see a move towards European Union integration.

International scrutiny is expected, with organizations such as the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) planning to provide statements on the results. Meanwhile, opposition parties have rejected the outcome, branding it a 'constitutional coup'.

Georgian Dream's founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, celebrated the results as a testament to the Georgian people's talent, despite accusations of voter manipulation. Ivanishvili's party saw significant support in rural areas, which played a crucial role in their success. The ruling party claims to aspire for EU membership, although Brussels has raised concerns over Georgia's governance issues.

