In a highly contested parliamentary election, Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, emerged victorious with over 54% of the vote, according to an announcement by the electoral commission on Sunday. With more than 99% of precincts counted, the results come as a setback for pro-Western Georgians who had hoped to see a move towards European Union integration.

International scrutiny is expected, with organizations such as the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) planning to provide statements on the results. Meanwhile, opposition parties have rejected the outcome, branding it a 'constitutional coup'.

Georgian Dream's founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, celebrated the results as a testament to the Georgian people's talent, despite accusations of voter manipulation. Ivanishvili's party saw significant support in rural areas, which played a crucial role in their success. The ruling party claims to aspire for EU membership, although Brussels has raised concerns over Georgia's governance issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)