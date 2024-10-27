Left Menu

NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Announces Third Candidate List for Maharashtra Elections

The NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has unveiled its third list of candidates for Maharashtra elections, featuring new contenders VijaySingh Pandit, Sachin Sudhakar Patil, Dilipkaka Bankar, and Kashinath Daante. Zeeshan Siddiqui joins NCP, running for Bandra East, while former BJP leaders transition to NCP for strategic seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:43 IST
NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Announces Third Candidate List for Maharashtra Elections
Ajit Pawar's NCP (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar faction released its third list of candidates on Sunday for the forthcoming Maharashtra elections. Candidates include VijaySingh Pandit from Gevrai, Sachin Sudhakar Patil from Phaltan, Dilipkaka Bankar from Niphad, and Kashinath Daante from Parner.

Previously on October 25, the NCP had revealed its second list, notably featuring Sana Malik, daughter of prominent leader Nawab Malik, who is set to contest from the Anushakti Nagar constituency. Additionally, new recruit Zeeshan Siddiqui will run for the Bandra East seat. Siddiqui expressed his gratitude to Ajit Pawar and senior party members, voicing confidence in his electoral victory.

The latest candidate list also signals a shift with former BJP leaders, including Nishikant Patil and Sanjaykaka Ramchandra Patil, entering the NCP fold. These strategic moves occur ahead of the November 20 assembly elections, with results slated for November 23. Historical context shows BJP's prior performance in 2019 and 2014, securing significant seats alongside allies like the Shiv Sena and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024