NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Announces Third Candidate List for Maharashtra Elections

The Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar faction released its third list of candidates on Sunday for the forthcoming Maharashtra elections. Candidates include VijaySingh Pandit from Gevrai, Sachin Sudhakar Patil from Phaltan, Dilipkaka Bankar from Niphad, and Kashinath Daante from Parner.

Previously on October 25, the NCP had revealed its second list, notably featuring Sana Malik, daughter of prominent leader Nawab Malik, who is set to contest from the Anushakti Nagar constituency. Additionally, new recruit Zeeshan Siddiqui will run for the Bandra East seat. Siddiqui expressed his gratitude to Ajit Pawar and senior party members, voicing confidence in his electoral victory.

The latest candidate list also signals a shift with former BJP leaders, including Nishikant Patil and Sanjaykaka Ramchandra Patil, entering the NCP fold. These strategic moves occur ahead of the November 20 assembly elections, with results slated for November 23. Historical context shows BJP's prior performance in 2019 and 2014, securing significant seats alongside allies like the Shiv Sena and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)