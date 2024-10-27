Left Menu

Jaishankar Asserts India's Stance on Terrorism Post 26/11

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the lack of response from India following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and stated that such a situation will not be repeated. He highlighted India's firm stance on counter-terrorism and announced the resumption of patrolling with China at the Line of Actual Control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:07 IST
Jaishankar Asserts India's Stance on Terrorism Post 26/11
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently remarked on the non-responsiveness of India post the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, firmly stating that a similar incident today would see a different outcome. Addressing journalists in Mumbai, Jaishankar asserted that India is now a global counter-terrorism symbol.

While elaborate on India's leadership role in combating terrorism, Jaishankar underscored India's position of zero tolerance against terror activities. The minister emphasized the nation's readiness to respond decisively to any such acts and called for the exposure of those engaging in terrorism.

Furthermore, Jaishankar announced that India and China are moving towards restoring patrolling along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh to its pre-standoff status, specifically in Demchok and Depsang. He stated it would take some time to achieve this arrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024