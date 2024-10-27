Jaishankar Asserts India's Stance on Terrorism Post 26/11

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently remarked on the non-responsiveness of India post the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, firmly stating that a similar incident today would see a different outcome. Addressing journalists in Mumbai, Jaishankar asserted that India is now a global counter-terrorism symbol.

While elaborate on India's leadership role in combating terrorism, Jaishankar underscored India's position of zero tolerance against terror activities. The minister emphasized the nation's readiness to respond decisively to any such acts and called for the exposure of those engaging in terrorism.

Furthermore, Jaishankar announced that India and China are moving towards restoring patrolling along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh to its pre-standoff status, specifically in Demchok and Depsang. He stated it would take some time to achieve this arrangement.

