Amid growing concerns over the soaring cost of living and possible threats from neighboring Russia, Lithuanians headed to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election. Early results indicated the opposition Social Democrats leading the race after the initial round of voting.

If successful in forming a new government, the Social Democrats are likely to uphold Lithuania's strong defense policies against Russia, while also focusing on domestic issues such as social inequality. The country's defense spending is projected at 3% of GDP this year, positioning Lithuania as the sixth-largest contributor to NATO.

Election results were anticipated at midnight, with polling stations closing at 8 p.m. Despite economic discontent, national security remains a top concern for many Lithuanians, as a significant percentage fears a potential Russian attack.

