Vijay Declares Politics a 'Battlefield' Not 'Cine Field'

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief, Vijay, asserted that politics is not a cine field but a serious battlefield during the party's inaugural State Conference on Sunday. He urged his members to remain vigilant, stating, "Politics is not a cine field; it is a battlefield. It's serious."

Vijay elaborated on the party's ideology, emphasizing their stance against separating Dravidian and Tamil Nationalism, describing these as the "two eyes of this land." He asserted that the TVK follows principles of Secular Social Justice and accused the ruling DMK of corruption.

The actor-turned-politician criticized the DMK for fostering what he termed an anti-people government led by a singular family engaged in "underground dealings." He added that he left his acting career to launch TVK, receiving support from Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.

