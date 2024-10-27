Left Menu

Vijay Declares Politics a 'Battlefield' Not 'Cine Field'

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay emphasizes politics as a serious 'battlefield' in a passionate speech, urging vigilance among party members. He outlines his party's secular social justice ideology and accuses the current administration of corruption, while receiving encouragement from Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:03 IST
Vijay Declares Politics a 'Battlefield' Not 'Cine Field'
Actor and TVK President Vijay (Photo/TVK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief, Vijay, asserted that politics is not a cine field but a serious battlefield during the party's inaugural State Conference on Sunday. He urged his members to remain vigilant, stating, "Politics is not a cine field; it is a battlefield. It's serious."

Vijay elaborated on the party's ideology, emphasizing their stance against separating Dravidian and Tamil Nationalism, describing these as the "two eyes of this land." He asserted that the TVK follows principles of Secular Social Justice and accused the ruling DMK of corruption.

The actor-turned-politician criticized the DMK for fostering what he termed an anti-people government led by a singular family engaged in "underground dealings." He added that he left his acting career to launch TVK, receiving support from Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

