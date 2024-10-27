BJP's Bright Future: Yadav Confident of Assembly Elections Victory

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asserted on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for victory in the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, similar to its recent success in Haryana.

During a sports festival inauguration in Chitrakoot, Yadav emphasized the bright prospects of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, indicating that the BJP is on a path to victory. He also mentioned his upcoming visit to Jharkhand to oversee the candidate nomination process.

The assembly elections are scheduled in two phases on November 13 and 20 in Jharkhand, and a single phase on November 20 in Maharashtra, with results announced on November 23. Yadav also promised enhancements to tourist facilities in Chitrakoot, a significant site where Lord Ram spent part of his exile, aiming to transform it akin to the Mahakal Dham in Ujjain. Additionally, he shared plans for state-organized Govardhan Puja celebrations.

