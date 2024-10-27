Internal Rifts Exposed in Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Reshuffle

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has criticized the Congress party's newly formed executive committee, calling it a 'reflection of internal divisions and embarrassment.' The overhaul, he suggests, does not bode well for the opposition as it excludes prominent figures such as former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath.

Yadav claims the current structure of the committee, led by MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari and comprising 177 members with an unusually high number of general secretaries, signals a setback for the party. The Chief Minister insisted that Congress must dissolve the existing panel and incorporate 'good people' to modernize the party and embrace new talent.

The argument centers on the belief that the Congress's outdated organizational practices are causing its decline. Yadav reaffirmed his desire for a strong opposition in the state, urging the Congress to revitalize its approach to governance and adapt to changing times.

(With inputs from agencies.)