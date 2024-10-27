Fadnavis Asserts BJP's Dominance in Maharashtra's Political Theatre

Maharashtra's political landscape is heating up as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged the challenges facing the BJP in the upcoming state assembly elections. Speaking at the NDTV Marathi Conclave, Fadnavis stated that while the BJP cannot single-handedly claim victory, it is poised to be the largest party with significant backing from its Mahayuti allies.

Despite admitting the difficulty, Fadnavis expressed confidence in the coalition with Shiv Sena, NCP, and RPI to secure a win. He conceded that some BJP hopefuls were disappointed over candidacy decisions but noted the party's strategic approach in seat sharing to ensure an electoral advantage.

The Deputy Chief Minister also touched on the complexities of aligning electoral strategies post-General Elections, underscoring an unsuccessful attempt termed as "vote-jihad," which he believes won't affect the assembly polls. BJP's groundwork, he assured, sets the stage for victory in areas previously led in the Lok Sabha ballots.

