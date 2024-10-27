Fadnavis Asserts BJP's Dominance in Maharashtra's Political Theatre
Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the necessity of coalition with allies to win the state assembly polls. Despite acknowledging BJP alone can't clinch victory, he confidently projected the party as the likely single largest entity post-elections, supported by Shiv Sena, NCP, and RPI.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's political landscape is heating up as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged the challenges facing the BJP in the upcoming state assembly elections. Speaking at the NDTV Marathi Conclave, Fadnavis stated that while the BJP cannot single-handedly claim victory, it is poised to be the largest party with significant backing from its Mahayuti allies.
Despite admitting the difficulty, Fadnavis expressed confidence in the coalition with Shiv Sena, NCP, and RPI to secure a win. He conceded that some BJP hopefuls were disappointed over candidacy decisions but noted the party's strategic approach in seat sharing to ensure an electoral advantage.
The Deputy Chief Minister also touched on the complexities of aligning electoral strategies post-General Elections, underscoring an unsuccessful attempt termed as "vote-jihad," which he believes won't affect the assembly polls. BJP's groundwork, he assured, sets the stage for victory in areas previously led in the Lok Sabha ballots.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- BJP
- elections
- Devendra Fadnavis
- assembly polls
- Shiv Sena
- NCP
- RPI
- coalition
- politics
ALSO READ
Parted ways with BJP as I don't believe in its version of Hindutva: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at Dussehra rally.
Shiv Sena Pays Tribute to Ratan Tata at Dussehra Rally
NCP Leader Baba Siddique Survives Shooting in Mumbai
There is no difference between Shiv Sena (UBT) and AIMIM: Maharashtra CM at Dussehra rally in Mumbai.
BJP is like Kauravas, smacks of arrogance: Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra rally.