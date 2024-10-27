Left Menu

Fadnavis Asserts BJP's Dominance in Maharashtra's Political Theatre

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the necessity of coalition with allies to win the state assembly polls. Despite acknowledging BJP alone can't clinch victory, he confidently projected the party as the likely single largest entity post-elections, supported by Shiv Sena, NCP, and RPI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:18 IST
Fadnavis Asserts BJP's Dominance in Maharashtra's Political Theatre
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape is heating up as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged the challenges facing the BJP in the upcoming state assembly elections. Speaking at the NDTV Marathi Conclave, Fadnavis stated that while the BJP cannot single-handedly claim victory, it is poised to be the largest party with significant backing from its Mahayuti allies.

Despite admitting the difficulty, Fadnavis expressed confidence in the coalition with Shiv Sena, NCP, and RPI to secure a win. He conceded that some BJP hopefuls were disappointed over candidacy decisions but noted the party's strategic approach in seat sharing to ensure an electoral advantage.

The Deputy Chief Minister also touched on the complexities of aligning electoral strategies post-General Elections, underscoring an unsuccessful attempt termed as "vote-jihad," which he believes won't affect the assembly polls. BJP's groundwork, he assured, sets the stage for victory in areas previously led in the Lok Sabha ballots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024