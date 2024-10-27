Kamala Harris Unfazed by Trump-Netanyahu Talks
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris expressed no concern over talks between former President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As a Democratic presidential candidate, Harris maintains her stance on Middle East conflicts amidst a tight electoral race against Trump for the upcoming election.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has stated she is not perturbed by discussions between former President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reaffirming her established positions regarding the Middle East conflict.
Harris, who is the Democratic presidential candidate, is positioned against Trump in a closely contested race slated for the November 5th elections.
When questioned about whether the Trump-Netanyahu talks could jeopardize the current U.S. administration's objectives, Harris simply responded, "No."
