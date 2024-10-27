Contested Votes: Georgia's Election Dilemma

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili declared on Sunday her refusal to acknowledge the results of the country's recent parliamentary elections.

She asserted that Georgia had fallen prey to a Russian special operation, casting doubt over the legitimacy of the electoral process.

The electoral commission announced on Sunday that the ruling party had received nearly 54% of the vote. However, opposition parties have contested these results, and vote monitors have reported numerous significant violations, adding further controversy and unrest to the outcome.

