Contested Votes: Georgia's Election Dilemma

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has rejected the results of the recent parliamentary election, labeling it as manipulated by Russia. Although the ruling party secured nearly 54% of the vote, opposition parties and vote monitors report significant discrepancies and violations in the voting process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:46 IST
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili declared on Sunday her refusal to acknowledge the results of the country's recent parliamentary elections.

She asserted that Georgia had fallen prey to a Russian special operation, casting doubt over the legitimacy of the electoral process.

The electoral commission announced on Sunday that the ruling party had received nearly 54% of the vote. However, opposition parties have contested these results, and vote monitors have reported numerous significant violations, adding further controversy and unrest to the outcome.

