Victory for Nunes: Sao Paulo's Right Turn

Sao Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes won reelection, defeating leftist challenger Guilherme Boulos. This victory, supported by Governor Tarcisio de Freitas, signals a right-wing shift in Brazil's electorate, posing challenges for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

Updated: 28-10-2024 02:35 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 02:35 IST
In a significant political shift, Sao Paulo's Mayor Ricardo Nunes has secured his reelection, defeating leftist opponent Guilherme Boulos. The Datafolha pollster's exit polls confirmed the victory, marking a rightward movement in Brazil's largest city.

Nunes' campaign received substantial support from Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas. This result not only highlights the governor's influence but also places him as a potential right-wing leader following former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is barred from elected office for eight years.

The election outcome signifies a setback for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, indicating a potential challenge as Brazil approaches the 2026 presidential election.

