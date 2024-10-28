Bulgaria's GERB Party Leads Election Amid Coalition Challenges

In the latest parliamentary election in Bulgaria, the centre-right GERB party emerged victorious according to exit polls but faces the challenge of securing a coalition partner to establish a government. The Alpha Research survey indicated GERB garnered 26.4% of the vote.

The perceived second place was taken by the reformist We Continue the Change (PP) party with 14.9%, followed closely by the ultra-nationalist Revival party at 12.9%. This election marks the seventh in just four years, a result of frequent failures to form stable coalition governments since June.

Leader Boyko Borissov expressed gratitude to GERB supporters and promised to create a new government, conspicuously omitting Revival from future collaborations. The nation urgently needs a stable government to facilitate EU funding and euro adoption plans set for January 2025.

