Bulgaria's GERB Party Leads Election Amid Coalition Challenges
Bulgaria's GERB party leads after a parliamentary election, requiring a coalition partner to form a government. Seven elections in four years reflect political instability. GERB promises a new government, excluding Revival. Stable governance is crucial for EU fund flow and euro adoption planned for Jan. 2025.
In the latest parliamentary election in Bulgaria, the centre-right GERB party emerged victorious according to exit polls but faces the challenge of securing a coalition partner to establish a government. The Alpha Research survey indicated GERB garnered 26.4% of the vote.
The perceived second place was taken by the reformist We Continue the Change (PP) party with 14.9%, followed closely by the ultra-nationalist Revival party at 12.9%. This election marks the seventh in just four years, a result of frequent failures to form stable coalition governments since June.
Leader Boyko Borissov expressed gratitude to GERB supporters and promised to create a new government, conspicuously omitting Revival from future collaborations. The nation urgently needs a stable government to facilitate EU funding and euro adoption plans set for January 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
