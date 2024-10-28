Landmark Visit: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez in India

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Vadodara, Gujarat early Monday, marking the start of his first official visit to India. His plane touched down at the Vadodara airport at approximately 1.30 am, officials confirmed. Sanchez's itinerary includes a visit to Mumbai on Tuesday, before departing for Spain.

On Monday morning, Sanchez is set to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a roadshow in Vadodara, culminating in the joint inauguration of the Tata Advanced Systems Limited facility. This 2.5 km roadshow from the airport to the Tata facility is expected to feature cultural presentations along the route.

The day's agenda also includes a visit to the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace for a bilateral meeting led by the Ministry of External Affairs. The two leaders will dine at the palace before departing, with Sanchez scheduled to fly back to Spain early Wednesday morning. A significant development during the visit is the inauguration of a manufacturing complex for C-295 aircraft, marking India's first private sector assembly line for military aircraft.

