Left Menu

Landmark Visit: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez in India

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez begins his first official visit to India. Arriving in Vadodara, he will join Indian PM Narendra Modi for a roadshow and the inauguration of a new aircraft facility. The visit also includes bilateral discussions and cultural events before Sanchez returns to Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 28-10-2024 03:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 03:16 IST
Landmark Visit: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez in India
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
  • Country:
  • India

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Vadodara, Gujarat early Monday, marking the start of his first official visit to India. His plane touched down at the Vadodara airport at approximately 1.30 am, officials confirmed. Sanchez's itinerary includes a visit to Mumbai on Tuesday, before departing for Spain.

On Monday morning, Sanchez is set to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a roadshow in Vadodara, culminating in the joint inauguration of the Tata Advanced Systems Limited facility. This 2.5 km roadshow from the airport to the Tata facility is expected to feature cultural presentations along the route.

The day's agenda also includes a visit to the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace for a bilateral meeting led by the Ministry of External Affairs. The two leaders will dine at the palace before departing, with Sanchez scheduled to fly back to Spain early Wednesday morning. A significant development during the visit is the inauguration of a manufacturing complex for C-295 aircraft, marking India's first private sector assembly line for military aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024