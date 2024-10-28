Trump and Harris: Showdown at Madison Square Garden

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump drew attention on Sunday with a rally at New York's Madison Square Garden, amid controversy over racially and politically charged remarks made by his allies. Despite the heated rhetoric, the event aimed to cement his stance against Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

Trump repeatedly emphasized his intention to enforce strict immigration policies should he win the November 5 election. He promised an unparalleled deportation program and criticized Harris, a tactic that resonated with attendees, stirring enthusiasm for his tough stance on sanctuary cities and border control.

Critics have likened the event to historic pro-Nazi rallies, a comparison Trump dismissed, labeling his rally as part of his 'Make America Great Again' movement. Meanwhile, Harris continued her campaign efforts, appealing to Puerto Rican voters and countering Trump's divisive discourse with messages of unity and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)