Uruguay Faces Runoff as Presidential Hopefuls Vie for Support

In Uruguay's presidential race, no candidate secured the necessary majority, setting the stage for a November runoff between center-left contender Yamandu Orsi and conservative Alvaro Delgado. Official results showed Orsi with 41.5% and Delgado at 28.69%, with social media-savvy conservative Andres Ojeda trailing at 16.8%.

Ojeda has indicated his support for Delgado to prevent a leftist victory, should he not advance. Uruguay's electoral dynamics are notable for their centrist lean, in contrast to the more polarized political landscapes prevalent in many other Latin American countries.

Meanwhile, voters appeared to have rejected two significant plebiscites: a pension reform and a security measure, according to exit polls. The results reflect local sentiment towards maintaining economic stability and cautious approach to increasing police powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)