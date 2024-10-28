Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for Maharashtra Elections Amid Good Vibes

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel indicated positive prospects for Congress in Maharashtra. With assembly polls nearing and ticket distribution nearly complete, good signals are emerging. The Congress announced 101 candidates, with Maharashtra elections on November 20 and results on November 23. Jharkhand's two-phase election is on November 13 and 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:07 IST
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed optimism about Congress's performance in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, citing promising signals for the party. As of Monday, he noted that the nomination process is nearing its end, with ticket distribution almost finalized. 'While not every preferred candidate could be accommodated, efforts are ongoing to contact important stakeholders,' Baghel said during his visit to Nagpur, highlighting a series of four meetings held there.

In a recent development on October 27, Congress unveiled an additional list of 14 candidates for the Maharashtra elections. Notably, Ashok Jadhav replaced Sachin Sawant for the Andheri West seat. The candidates include Anil Nathu Shinde from Amalner, Sanjay Narayanrao Meshram from Umred - SC, and Pravin Suresh Kakade from Warora, among others.

With these additions, the Congress party has announced a total of 101 candidates. The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set for November 20, with results to be declared on November 23. In contrast, the Jharkhand assembly elections will occur on November 13 and 20, with results announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

