Japan Parliament Prepares for New Leadership

In a significant political maneuver, Japan's government, alongside its ruling coalition, is orchestrating a special session of parliament aimed at electing a new prime minister. This pivotal assembly is scheduled for November 11, according to Kyodo news, which cites several undisclosed sources.

The urgency for this special session emerges following a decisive general election held on Sunday. During this election, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration, embroiled in scandal, suffered a critical defeat, losing its majority in the lower house.

This outcome sets a critical stage for Japan's political landscape, as lawmakers gear up to vote and potentially shift the nation's leadership in response to the electorate's mandate.

