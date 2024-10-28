China Protests U.S. Export Restriction Expansion

In a recent development, China's commerce ministry has expressed significant dissatisfaction and opposition to the United States' decision to extend export restrictions to include additional Chinese companies.

A spokesperson for the ministry demanded that the U.S. rectify these actions, emphasizing that China will implement necessary countermeasures to protect the legitimate interests of its firms.

This follows the U.S. Commerce Department's recent move to add six Chinese companies to the Entity List and place three more on the Unverified List, escalating tensions between the two economic giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)