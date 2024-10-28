Left Menu

China Protests U.S. Export Restriction Expansion

China's commerce ministry voiced strong opposition to the U.S. decision to expand its export restriction lists with several Chinese companies. The ministry called for the U.S. to amend its actions and warned of necessary countermeasures to protect the interests of Chinese businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • China

In a recent development, China's commerce ministry has expressed significant dissatisfaction and opposition to the United States' decision to extend export restrictions to include additional Chinese companies.

A spokesperson for the ministry demanded that the U.S. rectify these actions, emphasizing that China will implement necessary countermeasures to protect the legitimate interests of its firms.

This follows the U.S. Commerce Department's recent move to add six Chinese companies to the Entity List and place three more on the Unverified List, escalating tensions between the two economic giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

