The Kremlin has openly refuted allegations of meddling in Georgia's recent parliamentary elections, highlighting a complex geopolitical narrative.

Amidst increasing calls for an investigation from Western powers, including the United States and European Union, the tension between Russia and Georgia escalates further.

In a move to address these accusations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that any claims of interference were baseless and part of a strategy to destabilize the region, pointing fingers at outside parties.

