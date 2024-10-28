Tensions Rise Over Georgia's Election Allegations

The Kremlin has voiced concerns over what it perceives as external efforts to destabilize Georgia, responding to calls from the United States and the European Union for an investigation into alleged election violations.

The ruling Georgian Dream party reportedly secured the election with almost 54% of the votes, a result disputed by the opposition and dismissed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who asserted no Russian interference occurred.

Western governments remain worried about Georgia's perceived pivot toward Moscow, a concern exacerbated by President Salome Zourabichvili's labeling the election as a "Russian special operation," terminology she did not elaborate on. Peskov, meanwhile, claimed European interference, branding the allegations against Russia as unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)