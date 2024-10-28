Nepal PM Oli's Anticipated China Visit to Revitalize BRI Talks

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is set to embark on a pivotal visit to China between mid-November and mid-December.

According to a source from the Prime Minister's Office reported by My Republica, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently paving the way for Oli's trip as his administration marks its first 100 days.

While official invites from India and China are yet to be extended, preparations for the visit are already in motion, signaling Oli's proactive approach towards his fourth term.

This journey marks Oli's initial visit to China since assuming office in mid-July, following discussions with Indian PM Narendra Modi during the UNGA in New York.

The focus is on rejuvenating talks regarding the Belt and Road Initiative, with agreements anticipated on projects lingering since the 2017 pact with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)