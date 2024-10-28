Left Menu

Key Candidates File Nominations for Jharkhand Assembly Polls

Prominent leaders, including Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi and JMM leader Bebi Devi, have filed their nomination papers for the upcoming assembly elections. The elections, split into two phases, will occur on November 13 and 20. Nomination for the second phase concludes Tuesday.

Jharkhand's political landscape is gearing up for the forthcoming assembly elections as key figures stepped forward to file their nominations. On Monday, Babulal Marandi, the state BJP president, and JMM's Bebi Devi were among those who submitted paperwork for the crucial contests.

Marandi aims to capture the Dhanwar assembly seat, while Devi seeks to retain the Dumri constituency. The nomination process for the second phase began on October 22 and wraps up on Tuesday, just ahead of the elections scheduled for November 20.

In addition to these high-profile candidates, former Ramgarh MLA Mamta Devi, who was previously convicted, is also in the fray after the Jharkhand High Court stayed her conviction, allowing her to contest as a Congress candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

