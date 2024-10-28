India's Global Rise: PM Modi Highlights Vast Opportunities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's growing global influence, noting countries' eagerness to partner with India for various developments. During events in Gujarat, he highlighted international collaborations, foreign investments, and local projects aimed at enhancing the country's infrastructure, youth opportunities, and overall economic growth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's burgeoning prestige on the global stage, claiming that the world is keenly observing the nation and discussing untapped potentials across diverse sectors.
At a public address in Gujarat, he announced the launch of development projects valued at Rs 4,800 crore and noted the increasing interest from countries at the BRICS summit and during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's recent visit.
Modi detailed initiatives in Amreli, including water transport schemes and investments in new military aircraft manufacturing facilities, while underscoring efforts to enhance Gujarat's infrastructure and economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
