SP Candidate Mujtaba Siddiqui Faces Legal Heat for Alleged Casteist Remarks

Mujtaba Siddiqui, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Phulpur, has been embroiled in controversy after being booked by police for allegedly making casteist remarks against Dalits. The incident occurred during an interaction with reporters a few days ago.

DCP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat confirmed that a complaint was filed by BSP candidate Rajkumar Gautam, leading to the charges against Siddiqui. He has been charged under section 174 of the BNS and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which pertains to undue influence or personation at an election.

In response to this, Siddiqui claimed his statements were distorted by the media and offered an apology. "I have not used abusive words against the Dalit community. The media twisted my words," Siddiqui stated. This legal challenge emerges amid a series of by-elections triggered by recent Lok Sabha results.

(With inputs from agencies.)