Senator Moran Presses FAA for Faster Rocket Launch Approvals

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran emphasized the need for the FAA to quicken its review process for private rocket launches. He highlighted that the agency's current pace hampers national objectives in the burgeoning space sector. Moran is pushing for more transparency and accountability within the FAA's commercial space office.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran has made a strong case for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to expedite its license review process for private rocket launches. In an exclusive letter obtained by Reuters, Moran criticized the agency's current oversight, stating that it is a bottleneck in achieving national objectives in the rapidly expanding space industry.

As the highest-ranking Republican on the Senate Commerce aviation subcommittee, Moran explicitly addressed FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker in his October 25 communiqué. He stressed the need for the FAA's commercial space office to significantly enhance its transparency and accountability, as well as the speed at which it processes licenses.

Senator Moran's call to action highlights a growing concern in the space sector, where delayed approvals might hinder progress and innovation. His appeal for improvement aims to align the FAA's processes with the fast-paced demands of the space industry.

