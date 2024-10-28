Rising Tensions: North Korea Deploys Troops to Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict

In a significant development, North Korea has decided to dispatch 10,000 troops to Russia to assist in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte confirmed the deployment, calling it an escalation that raises geopolitical tensions, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has warned of grave repercussions if these troops are engaged in combat, emphasizing the potential impact on regional security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)