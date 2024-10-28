Left Menu

Rising Tensions: North Korea Deploys Troops to Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict

North Korea is sending 10,000 troops to Russia to aid in the Ukraine conflict. This move, confirmed by NATO, represents a significant escalation in hostilities and risks further destabilizing the region. Western nations express concern over geopolitical tensions, with discussions ongoing about potential responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, North Korea has decided to dispatch 10,000 troops to Russia to assist in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte confirmed the deployment, calling it an escalation that raises geopolitical tensions, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has warned of grave repercussions if these troops are engaged in combat, emphasizing the potential impact on regional security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

