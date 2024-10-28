Comedian Sparks Backlash with Offensive Remarks at Trump Rally

In New York, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's remarks at a Trump rally have triggered a wave of denunciation across political and cultural lines. His comments on Puerto Rico and Latinos were made before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, raising questions and backlash alike.

Prominent political figures, including Democrats, Puerto Rican celebrities, and some Republicans, labeled the remarks as racist. Notably, the Trump campaign quickly distanced itself from the comedian's statements, despite Trump's own history of controversial rhetoric.

Hinchcliffe's remarks have resonated among Puerto Rican voters, spotlighting their significance in key swing states. The ensuing cultural response underscores the ongoing political struggle for the Latino vote, a central theme as the November election nears.

(With inputs from agencies.)