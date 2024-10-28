Ballot Box Blazes: Arson Threatening Democracy

A Washington state ballot box was torched in a suspected arson attack, leading to the destruction of hundreds of ballots ahead of the Nov. 5 U.S. election, local authorities reported. The FBI has begun investigating the incident as part of a concerning trend of attacks on election facilities.

Video footage from KATU showed smoke billowing from the Vancouver ballot box, with ballots visibly catching fire. According to local officials, the box had not been emptied since Sunday morning, resulting in significant ballot destruction. The Vancouver Police Department responded to the attack shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday, removing a suspicious device from the scene.

The Washington secretary of state's office is urging voters to verify their ballot status online and request replacements if their votes are missing. Condemning the attack, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs reassured the public of election security. Similar incidents occurred in Portland, Oregon, and Phoenix, Arizona, raising broader concerns about election safety.

