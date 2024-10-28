Left Menu

Ballot Box Blazes: Arson Threatening Democracy

A suspected arson attack engulfed a Washington state ballot box in flames, destroying hundreds of ballots ahead of the U.S. election. The FBI is investigating the incident as similar cases surface in Oregon and Arizona, where incendiary devices have targeted election infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:44 IST
A Washington state ballot box was torched in a suspected arson attack, leading to the destruction of hundreds of ballots ahead of the Nov. 5 U.S. election, local authorities reported. The FBI has begun investigating the incident as part of a concerning trend of attacks on election facilities.

Video footage from KATU showed smoke billowing from the Vancouver ballot box, with ballots visibly catching fire. According to local officials, the box had not been emptied since Sunday morning, resulting in significant ballot destruction. The Vancouver Police Department responded to the attack shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday, removing a suspicious device from the scene.

The Washington secretary of state's office is urging voters to verify their ballot status online and request replacements if their votes are missing. Condemning the attack, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs reassured the public of election security. Similar incidents occurred in Portland, Oregon, and Phoenix, Arizona, raising broader concerns about election safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

