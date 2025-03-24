Chaos in Washington: A Field Day for Foreign Spies

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's shake-up of the federal government has resulted in a large-scale displacement of workers, making them prime targets for recruitment by Russia, China, and other adversaries. Experts highlight that these developments pose significant counterespionage challenges for the United States.

The sudden surge in jobless federal employees, many with access to sensitive national security information, amplifies the risk of espionage. Domestic and foreign entities could exploit disgruntled employees or those in financial straits, creating new vulnerabilities in critical areas like trade negotiations, military capabilities, and nuclear secrets.

Online platforms such as LinkedIn have simplified the process for foreigners to identify and approach potential informants. This ease has raised concerns about inexperienced former federal workers unknowingly providing sensitive information under the guise of consulting work. National security offices are urged to stay vigilant amidst these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)