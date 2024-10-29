Outrage Erupts Over Comedian's Racist Remarks at Trump Rally

At a Trump campaign rally in New York, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe stirred controversy with his racist comments targeting Puerto Rico and Latinos. Hinchcliffe described Puerto Rico as a 'floating island of garbage,' sparking outcry from both sides of the political spectrum.

The comments received swift condemnation from various leaders, including Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and several Puerto Rican celebrities. Trump's campaign distanced itself from Hinchcliffe's remarks, yet the incident has fueled ongoing discussions about racism within Trump's campaign rhetoric.

Latino communities, especially those in swing states like Pennsylvania, are pivotal in the upcoming election. Both Trump and Harris are intensifying efforts to secure this voting bloc, as prominent figures like Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin voice their support for Harris, denouncing the offensive remarks made during the rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)