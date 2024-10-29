Left Menu

Moldova's Brink: Sandu Champions EU Path Against Moscow-aligned Rivals

In Moldova's tense presidential election, President Maia Sandu pushes for EU membership, facing Alexandr Stoianoglo, backed by pro-Moscow forces. Allegations of foreign interference and vote-buying shadow the run-off. Sandu frames her campaign as a choice between European integration and Russian influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 03:15 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 03:15 IST
Moldova's Brink: Sandu Champions EU Path Against Moscow-aligned Rivals
President Maia Sandu

Moldova's presidential election sees President Maia Sandu advocating for European Union membership as the nation's sole path forward. Her opponent, Alexandr Stoianoglo, has been criticized as a pawn for Moscow's interests.

In the first election round, Sandu led with approximately 42 percent of the vote, but faces a challenging run-off against Stoianoglo, who garnered 26 percent. Voter support also narrowly favored a referendum on EU accession amid allegations of external bribery to skew 'no' ballots.

Sandu accuses Stoianoglo of being a 'Trojan horse' for Kremlin ambitions, insisting Moldova's democracy is at stake. Echoing these sentiments, authorities highlighted interference efforts by Moscow-backed groups, including bribery attempts linked to fugitive tycoon Ilan Shor, to sway a significant portion of the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024