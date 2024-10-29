Moldova's Brink: Sandu Champions EU Path Against Moscow-aligned Rivals
In Moldova's tense presidential election, President Maia Sandu pushes for EU membership, facing Alexandr Stoianoglo, backed by pro-Moscow forces. Allegations of foreign interference and vote-buying shadow the run-off. Sandu frames her campaign as a choice between European integration and Russian influence.
Moldova's presidential election sees President Maia Sandu advocating for European Union membership as the nation's sole path forward. Her opponent, Alexandr Stoianoglo, has been criticized as a pawn for Moscow's interests.
In the first election round, Sandu led with approximately 42 percent of the vote, but faces a challenging run-off against Stoianoglo, who garnered 26 percent. Voter support also narrowly favored a referendum on EU accession amid allegations of external bribery to skew 'no' ballots.
Sandu accuses Stoianoglo of being a 'Trojan horse' for Kremlin ambitions, insisting Moldova's democracy is at stake. Echoing these sentiments, authorities highlighted interference efforts by Moscow-backed groups, including bribery attempts linked to fugitive tycoon Ilan Shor, to sway a significant portion of the electorate.
