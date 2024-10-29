Moldova's presidential election sees President Maia Sandu advocating for European Union membership as the nation's sole path forward. Her opponent, Alexandr Stoianoglo, has been criticized as a pawn for Moscow's interests.

In the first election round, Sandu led with approximately 42 percent of the vote, but faces a challenging run-off against Stoianoglo, who garnered 26 percent. Voter support also narrowly favored a referendum on EU accession amid allegations of external bribery to skew 'no' ballots.

Sandu accuses Stoianoglo of being a 'Trojan horse' for Kremlin ambitions, insisting Moldova's democracy is at stake. Echoing these sentiments, authorities highlighted interference efforts by Moscow-backed groups, including bribery attempts linked to fugitive tycoon Ilan Shor, to sway a significant portion of the electorate.

