Execution Sparks International Outcry: Iran's Controversial Move Against Dual National

Iran has executed Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd, convicted of terrorist activities under charges of 'corruption on earth.' The move has been widely condemned internationally, with German officials criticising the process and demanding a reevaluation of diplomatic relations with Tehran. The case highlights strained relations and human rights concerns.

Updated: 29-10-2024 04:07 IST
An Iranian-German national, Jamshid Sharmahd, was executed in Iran after being convicted of terrorism-related charges, Iranian state media reported. His case has drawn international condemnation, notably from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who described the execution as scandalous.

Sharmahd, who resided in the United States, was accused by Iran of leading the pro-monarchist group Tondar and orchestrating a 2008 bombing. His trial and subsequent sentencing in 2023 have sparked criticism regarding the lack of opportunity for defense during the proceedings.

The execution, described by German opposition leaders as a 'heinous crime,' has intensified calls for the German government to rethink its diplomatic stance towards Iran. There is pressure to expel the Iranian ambassador and reassess bilateral relations, as 'quiet diplomacy' appears insufficient in addressing such human rights violations.

