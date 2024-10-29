Left Menu

Democrats' Battle Cry: Vote Against Third Parties

The Democratic National Committee is investing $500,000 in digital ads to discourage battleground state voters from supporting third-party candidates Jill Stein and Cornel West. By doing so, Democrats hope to thwart Republican Donald Trump's re-election bid by targeting young and college-aged voters on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phoenix | Updated: 29-10-2024 07:32 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 07:32 IST
Democrats' Battle Cry: Vote Against Third Parties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move, Democrats are channeling $500,000 into a digital advertising campaign aimed at persuading voters in key battleground states to reject third-party choices. With this last-minute effort, they focus on preventing figures like Jill Stein and Cornel West from siphoning votes, which could inadvertently aid Donald Trump's presidential bid.

The Democratic National Committee announced on Monday that the ads will be featured on Instagram and YouTube, specifically targeting younger demographics and college campuses. This strategy includes video clips of Trump endorsing Stein and West from a June rally in Philadelphia, highlighting the potential risk their votes pose to Democratic aspirations.

Jill Stein, the Green Party's 2016 nominee, has criticized both Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris as "genocidal candidates" due to their pro-Israel stances. In addition to denouncing military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, Stein and her campaign manager stress voting for true beliefs rather than succumbing to pressure, viewing the Democratic campaign against her as a threat to free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024