Democrats' Battle Cry: Vote Against Third Parties
The Democratic National Committee is investing $500,000 in digital ads to discourage battleground state voters from supporting third-party candidates Jill Stein and Cornel West. By doing so, Democrats hope to thwart Republican Donald Trump's re-election bid by targeting young and college-aged voters on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.
- Country:
- United States
In a strategic move, Democrats are channeling $500,000 into a digital advertising campaign aimed at persuading voters in key battleground states to reject third-party choices. With this last-minute effort, they focus on preventing figures like Jill Stein and Cornel West from siphoning votes, which could inadvertently aid Donald Trump's presidential bid.
The Democratic National Committee announced on Monday that the ads will be featured on Instagram and YouTube, specifically targeting younger demographics and college campuses. This strategy includes video clips of Trump endorsing Stein and West from a June rally in Philadelphia, highlighting the potential risk their votes pose to Democratic aspirations.
Jill Stein, the Green Party's 2016 nominee, has criticized both Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris as "genocidal candidates" due to their pro-Israel stances. In addition to denouncing military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, Stein and her campaign manager stress voting for true beliefs rather than succumbing to pressure, viewing the Democratic campaign against her as a threat to free speech.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump: The 2024 U.S. Presidential Battle
Jill Biden's Campaign Trail: Rallying for Kamala Harris in Battleground States
Tight Race: Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump in Upcoming Election
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Intensify Campaign Efforts Ahead of Election Day
Donald Trump to Join Joe Rogan: A Political Podcast Affair