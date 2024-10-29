Democrats' Battle Cry: Vote Against Third Parties

In a strategic move, Democrats are channeling $500,000 into a digital advertising campaign aimed at persuading voters in key battleground states to reject third-party choices. With this last-minute effort, they focus on preventing figures like Jill Stein and Cornel West from siphoning votes, which could inadvertently aid Donald Trump's presidential bid.

The Democratic National Committee announced on Monday that the ads will be featured on Instagram and YouTube, specifically targeting younger demographics and college campuses. This strategy includes video clips of Trump endorsing Stein and West from a June rally in Philadelphia, highlighting the potential risk their votes pose to Democratic aspirations.

Jill Stein, the Green Party's 2016 nominee, has criticized both Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris as "genocidal candidates" due to their pro-Israel stances. In addition to denouncing military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, Stein and her campaign manager stress voting for true beliefs rather than succumbing to pressure, viewing the Democratic campaign against her as a threat to free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)