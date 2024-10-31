Yen Rises as BOJ Shifts Tone Amid Global Economic Dynamics

The yen appreciated on Thursday after the Bank of Japan's unexpected shift away from a dovish stance, while the U.S. dollar saw slight declines with significant economic events on the horizon. The dollar slid by 0.5% against the yen, marking a shift as the BOJ maintains low interest rates but hints at potential increases should U.S. economic risks subside.

Governor Kazuo Ueda's remarks signaled a change from the previous position, suggesting the BOJ might advance its rate policy amid reduced U.S. economic uncertainties. This boosted the yen, which had slumped over 6% this month, and reflected Japan's ongoing political shake-up influencing fiscal and monetary strategies, remarked Andrea Cicione of GlobalData.TSLombard.

Across other currencies, movements were mixed, with the euro falling slightly against the yen. Meanwhile, in Britain, a new budget hinted at fewer interest rate cuts, affecting the sterling. The euro slightly climbed on positive GDP data from the eurozone, while speculation mounted ahead of U.S. job reports and the presidential election.

