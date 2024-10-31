Nikhil Kumaraswamy Rallies Against Alleged Congress Conspiracies in Channapatna Bypoll

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the NDA candidate for the Channapatna by-election, expressed his discontent over recent electoral setbacks, attributing them to alleged conspiracies by the Congress in Mandya and Ramanagar. During a fervently emotional campaign address, Kumaraswamy stated, "The setbacks we faced were not due to a lack of support from the people, but because of Congress's hidden conspiracies against us."

Amid an emotionally charged rally, Kumaraswamy reaffirmed his commitment to serving his constituents and emphasized his steadfast belief in democratic principles. His emotionally resonant speech prompted a robust response from his supporters, who rallied around him with chants of unwavering support, asserting, "You should not cry; until and unless we are here, we will not allow defeat."

The rally highlighted the strong bond between Kumaraswamy and his constituents, showcasing the resilience and dedication of his supporters as they vowed to support him through upcoming electoral challenges. On Wednesday, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused the Congress of voter manipulation in Channapatna by distributing gift coupons during past elections, valued at Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000, redeemable at Bengaluru's Lulu Mall.

