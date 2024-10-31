Jammu and Kashmir's Political Rift Widens on UT Foundation Day

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a stark political divide on Thursday over the Union Territory Foundation Day, as National Conference (NC) leader Javed Ahmed Rana declared a boycott and rejection of the commemoration. Rana reiterated the NC's longstanding demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and special status. The abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, which transformed J-K into a Union Territory, continues to be a point of contention among regional leaders.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti joined the dissent, announcing that her party would view the UT Foundation Day as a 'black day' until special powers to the erstwhile state are reinstated. Her remarks came as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha questioned the absence of NC leaders from the sixth UT Day celebrations, emphasizing the need to recognize J-K's current status as a Union Territory.

NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq reiterated the party's stance, stating that the NC doesn't acknowledge Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory, arguing that the status was unconstitutionally imposed on the region in 2019. As celebrations took place at the Convention Centre in Jammu, the debate over statehood and special status remains unresolved, highlighting the complex political landscape in the region.

